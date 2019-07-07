As Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stock Price Rose, Capwealth Advisors Has Lifted by $321,888 Its Stake; As Macy’s (M) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Lowered Holding by $339,917

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 3.44M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31,000, down from 16,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 5.79 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s Launches Mobile Checkout, Expands VR Furniture Pilot — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel holds 741,800 shares. Kistler accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Com stated it has 16.63 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 133.00M shares. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.12% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.81 million shares. First Republic Inv owns 198,683 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 385 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.04% or 786,940 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,990 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bluemountain Capital Ltd holds 170,316 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,669 shares to 72,068 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.