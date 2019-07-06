As Williams Cos Com (WMB) Share Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Holding; Oxbow Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 625,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 906,790 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $276.84M for 30.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Williams Companies Grows Gas Transport Capacity Despite Obstacles – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Highlights Focus on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability; Announces Membership in ONE Future – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams’ shale gas pipeline project denied key permit by New York regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI) by 32,245 shares to 114,148 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf invested 1.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Korea Investment stated it has 692,649 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Reaves W H & Co Inc stated it has 1.76M shares. Georgia-based Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). , California-based fund reported 2.65M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 0.09% or 17,522 shares. Inc Ok invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 13.84M shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1,180 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 225,117 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.03% or 13,410 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 30.15 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 1,262 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 579,561 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 21,212 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ing Groep Nv (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 1,495 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 34,613 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin owns 1.56M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.99M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Co owns 16,123 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 197,056 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 1.67 million shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,670 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Df Dent & has 25,659 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Llc holds 3,598 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 2,882 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 19,329 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 98 shares.