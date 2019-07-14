As Williams Companies (WMB) Share Value Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Increased Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.36 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.86M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares to 21,235 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,135 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

