As Williams Companies (WMB) Share Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Increased Its Position by $420,000; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Cut Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 1,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, down from 38,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 66.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 37,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Opus Mngmt holds 90,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP accumulated 0.33% or 117,985 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 60 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 61,452 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Llc has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 0.12% stake. Prudential Fincl reported 1.23M shares. Invsts invested in 22.98 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 9,289 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,308 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 1,543 shares to 30,679 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,841 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

