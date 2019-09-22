As Williams Companies (WMB) Share Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Has Upped by $420,000 Its Holding; Corning (GLW) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Holding

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 66.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 37,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 8.10M shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 9,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 3,249 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 12,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Corning Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 6.37 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 17,136 shares to 23,936 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,996 shares to 58,841 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653.