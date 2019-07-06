As Williams Companies (The) (WMB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Position; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $6.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 1.93 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (The) (WMB) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 81,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny owns 574,532 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Agf Invests invested in 1.13% or 3.50M shares. Somerset Gp Llc stated it has 0.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Ca has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bokf Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakworth Cap reported 0.01% stake. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,275 shares. 119,595 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 19,983 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carlson Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oxbow Limited Co holds 0.67% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 191,977 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Teachers Retirement holds 1.55M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 692,649 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $276.84 million for 30.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.