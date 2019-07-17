As William Lyon Homes (WLH) Share Price Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holds Stake in Air Products & Chem (APD)

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 75,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 285,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 63,390 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Air Products & Chem (APD) by 879.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 30,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,698 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Air Products & Chem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $227.82. About 160,740 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 8,394 shares to 7,251 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).