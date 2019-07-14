As Willdan Group (WLDN) Valuation Declined, Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Stake by $705,109; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Twin Securities Has Increased Holding by $7.80 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 240,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 36,479 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 460 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 26,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Company accumulated 14,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc owns 9,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 8,138 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Company owns 66,817 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Capital Rech Investors stated it has 650,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pentwater Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset, a Bermuda-based fund reported 79,377 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 238,443 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 23,415 shares.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Renesas closes on $6.3B acquisition of IDT – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lydall, Inc. (LDL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Willdan Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Willdan Acquires Integral Analytics For Up To $30 Million – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan Selected to Deliver Energy Efficiency Projects at New York City Municipal Facilities – Business Wire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 20.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Financial Select (XLF) by 18,366 shares to 72,448 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 66,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).