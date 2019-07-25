As Willdan Group (WLDN) Valuation Declined, Wedbush Securities Cut Stake by $705,109; Wills Financial Group Holding in Nike (NKE) Has Upped by $481,404

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 240,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 43,447 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 4,265 shares. Chilton Lc holds 3,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. International Ca has invested 1.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.72 million shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 393,274 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 1.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 75,833 shares. 290,390 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Cypress Grp Incorporated holds 0.65% or 37,938 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorp Na owns 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 25,240 shares. Violich Capital Inc invested in 115,217 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.23M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co stated it has 31,459 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 6,774 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Energy Select (XLE) by 5,904 shares to 18,736 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) by 16,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Eam Invsts Ltd has invested 0.29% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). First Tru Advisors LP owns 23,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 7,233 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 900 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Vanguard invested in 471,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 472,970 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 2,984 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co holds 389,585 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp holds 6,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 2,150 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 2,627 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 8,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,092 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $4.78M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.