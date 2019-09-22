As Willdan Group (WLDN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bard Associates Lowered Its Stake by $390,350; Valmark Advisers Decreased Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $2.07 Million as Share Price Rose

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 73,112 shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,265 shares. Cincinnati Casualty owns 15,000 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Praesidium Invest Mgmt Limited has 10.59% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Guardian Capital LP invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grimes Inc holds 62,332 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 52,634 are owned by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co. Zacks Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 76,035 shares. 5,178 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Group Incorporated. Brookmont Capital Mngmt holds 2.36% or 21,276 shares. California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 5,404 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thomasville State Bank reported 1,126 shares. Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 1.80M shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $162.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Accenture Puts a Number on the Digital Payment Industry’s Threat to Banks – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Willdan Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Willdan Group, Inc. Common Stock (WLDN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Willdan Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Willdan: Major Acquisition Advances Surging Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Willdan to buy Lime Energy for $120M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 60,203 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Argent Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,620 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 15,176 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Summit Creek Advisors Ltd invested in 2.17% or 347,445 shares. 170,806 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 6,408 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,036 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 409,324 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 651,090 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 126,549 shares. Bard Associates reported 203,939 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 38,960 shares.