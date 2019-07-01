As Willdan Group (WLDN) Stock Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Stake by $9.88 Million; As Renaissancere Holdings LTD Com (RNR) Share Value Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 110.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 267,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.82 million, up from 240,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 27,930 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (RNR) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 15,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,292 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 57,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $179.97. About 114,256 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Mondaq.com which released: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ January 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,437 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 15,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 8,338 shares stake. 12,142 are owned by Citigroup. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,552 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc invested in 11,369 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,147 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,295 were accumulated by Bessemer Inc. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 7,447 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.64% or 480,200 shares. 66 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Dupont Management, Delaware-based fund reported 3,212 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 12,340 were reported by Capital Ca. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 4,402 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 11,145 shares to 31,865 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 8,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,606 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 158,847 shares. Alps Advsr owns 8,402 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 230,604 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com reported 104,614 shares. Essex Investment Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,995 shares. Gam Holdg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 18,606 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0% or 740 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Camarda Financial Ltd reported 33 shares stake. Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.84% or 193,159 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 2,742 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 132,020 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 12,395 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 6,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Turned $8,000 Into $125,000 in 5 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 09, 2017.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 20,971 shares to 379,815 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,855 shares, and cut its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).