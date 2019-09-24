As Willdan Group (WLDN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bard Associates Has Cut Its Holding; Schroder Investment Management Group Decreased Position in United Rentals Common Stock Usd0.01 (URI) by $8.91 Million as Share Value Declined

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 58,696 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in United Rentals Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (URI) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 67,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 157,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.95 million, down from 225,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in United Rentals Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. About 1.34M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Industries Inc Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,469 shares to 158,065 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.94 million for 5.43 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.70 million for 16.09 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.