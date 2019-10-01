As Willdan Group (WLDN) Market Valuation Declined, Bard Associates Cut Its Stake; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Raised Holding

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 2.81 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 24/03/2018 – FOX 13 News Utah: BREAKING: Three wounded in shooting outside Walmart in West Valley City. Watch News at Nine for updates; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 04/04/2018 – Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 92,534 shares traded or 64.09% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 1.93 million shares stake. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Company reported 2,368 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). South State accumulated 47,757 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc holds 78,697 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company owns 21,794 shares. Sit Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested in 1.54% or 15,050 shares. Covington accumulated 0.22% or 33,177 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oppenheimer & Com has 155,575 shares. Wade G W And holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,100 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cim Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Yhb Investment Advisors has 16,652 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart snuffs out e-cigarette sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart mulls over options for JetBlack – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Walmart and Target Are Beating Amazon in Back-To-School Sales – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,155 shares to 96,934 shares, valued at $28.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,210 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,379 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 3,208 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Pnc Fin Services Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. 496,039 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Gam Ag holds 20,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,072 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 1,874 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd stated it has 11,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt has 0.75% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Sterling Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 38,807 shares.