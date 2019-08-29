As Wiley John & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Stock Value Were Volatile, Foundry Partners Lowered Position by $1.26 Million; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Torray Lowered Its Holding by $338,352

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 28,531 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 105,742 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 134,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 69,939 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 3.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “For JC Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Factors to Note Before John Wiley & Sons’ (JW.A) Q4 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wiley Finally Sees a Return to Top-Line Growth – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons: A Pure ‘Show Me’ Story At This Point – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 104,953 shares to 546,385 shares, valued at $22.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 80,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.15 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

