As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Valuation Declined, Holder Ares Management Lifted Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 26,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 19,450 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 45,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 1.06M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 18,426 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,757 shares to 8,057 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 214,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,513 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 1,800 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com holds 6,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bulldog Ltd Llc reported 52,500 shares. Advisory Rech reported 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Ares Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 577,947 shares. 12,083 are held by Citadel Limited Com. Muzinich & stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Telemus Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 13,260 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 0.07% or 296,029 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co accumulated 106,797 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 714,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 5,963 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 1,023 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,293 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 21,350 shares. 1,650 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Lc. Swedbank invested in 573,355 shares. Sol holds 0.09% or 1,652 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,205 shares. 55,355 were accumulated by Markston Int Lc. Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1,812 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited (Trc) holds 0.09% or 6,401 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.74 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 35,727 shares to 53,027 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).