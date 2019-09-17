As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stock Value Declined, Ares Management Has Lifted Position by $1.48 Million; As Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) Stock Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $1.51 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 30,125 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (FNB) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 137,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.26M, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fnb Corp/Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 489,935 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 214,415 shares to 24,513 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,303 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 1,660 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,622 shares. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Millennium Limited Com accumulated 36,872 shares. 1,800 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 101,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 296,029 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 81,147 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 24,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Jpmorgan Chase And has 34,919 shares. Muzinich And invested in 0.35% or 123,057 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 166,991 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 119,564 shares to 141,182 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 123,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 1.06M shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 698,249 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.08% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 50,447 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust holds 18,055 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,561 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 11,507 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 514,864 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 12,778 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).