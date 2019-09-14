As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stock Declined, Ares Management Boosted by $1.48 Million Its Holding; Destination Wealth Management Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 121,503 shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 28,020 shares to 24,524 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,271 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,447 are held by Atlantic Union Financial Bank. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.04% or 516 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte invested in 11.35% or 32,800 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 1.36 million shares. Lesa Sroufe And invested in 351 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 750,159 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,854 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,010 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.63% or 2,113 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Group Inc Inc stated it has 4,760 shares. The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Management reported 472 shares stake. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Golub Group Inc Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 370 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance -2.7% after placing investment in non-accrual – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Comments On Recent Block Trade Transaction – PR Newswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 110,437 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 51,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,708 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 34,919 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 166,991 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bb&T Ltd holds 0% or 12,170 shares. Muzinich And Com Incorporated has invested 0.35% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 135,834 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Telemus Limited Com has invested 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Ares Ltd holds 577,947 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 36,872 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 101,168 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs holds 24,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc owns 296,029 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 2 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 100 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Com stated it has 0.23% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.