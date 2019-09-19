As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ares Management Has Increased Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Holding by $414,050 as Share Price Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 48,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 10.36M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 131,896 shares traded or 88.56% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258.

