As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ares Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Position

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 88,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.24M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 335,733 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 19,402 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ares Management Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 577,947 shares. Bulldog Invsts Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 52,500 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Telemus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Muzinich & reported 123,057 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 101,168 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,170 shares. Citigroup reported 1,800 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited owns 1,660 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 16,636 shares. Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,083 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 37,412 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 34,919 shares.