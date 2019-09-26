As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shares Declined, Ares Management Lifted Position by $1.48 Million; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Increased Stake by $458,415 as Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 26,423 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 2,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,986 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, up from 2,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $168.11. About 668,839 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vertex says “no evidence” of Symdeko-related deaths – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vertex to acquire Semma Therapeutics for $950M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vertex Makes Substantial Strides In Diversifying Its Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vertex (VRTX) PT Raised to $240 at Morgan Stanley; AATD Diversifies Pipeline and Could Drive Multi-Billion in Peak Sales – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy With Over 20% Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,138 shares to 1,119 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 296,124 shares to 869,601 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 137,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).