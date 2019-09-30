As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Market Valuation Declined, Ares Management Upped Its Holding by $1.48 Million; Nomura Holdings Increases Holding in Franco (FNV)

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 60,785 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 378.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 168,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 212,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, up from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 494,501 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Form Joint Venture – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Div Reminder for Whitehorse Finance – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muzinich & Company Incorporated invested 0.35% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 36,872 shares. 13,260 are owned by Eagle Advsrs Limited Co. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,012 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Co owns 12,170 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability stated it has 106,797 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 12,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 2,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 34,919 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 16,636 shares. Advisory accumulated 81,147 shares. Ares Mgmt Llc holds 577,947 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 296,124 shares to 869,601 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).