As White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Position by $366,300; Magna International (MGA) Holding Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 533.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 764,059 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 39,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.69. About 18,482 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11,368 shares to 79,656 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,835 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 145,950 shares. Markston Int Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 190 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 33 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc invested in 28,110 shares or 8.08% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 796 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Ltd stated it has 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cove Street Lc holds 0.01% or 83 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation holds 0.01% or 744 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc has 16,200 shares. London Of Virginia has 0.61% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 76,819 shares. Amg State Bank invested 0.06% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Roundview Cap Lc reported 399 shares stake. 1,321 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NYSE:NOV) by 26,311 shares to 314,332 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 53,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,406 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE).

