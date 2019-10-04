As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Holding by $1.02 Million; Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (MRTX) as Market Value Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (MRTX) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 402,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 597,711 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 672,048 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1072.3. About 34,509 shares traded or 84.32% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PR Newswire” on May 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MediaAlpha To Sell Significant Minority Stake To Insignia Capital – PRNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $77.64 million activity. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27 million on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 EPS, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unity Biotechnology Ord by 137,886 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Ord (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 277,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:IRWD).

