As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Rose, Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.60 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake by $20.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $19 during the last trading session, reaching $1061. About 18,220 shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 17,938 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 253,003 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 55,294 shares. National Registered Advisor invested in 7,630 shares. Salient Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co has 4.3% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pnc Ser Gp stated it has 6,962 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 4,342 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 39,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 39,145 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Addison holds 48,059 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 276,512 shares in its portfolio. Moore Management Lp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 375,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 12,784 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 55 shares. Colorado-based Amg Natl Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Principal Fincl Gp holds 21,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). World Invsts, California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 41,209 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Goldman Sachs invested in 0.02% or 72,655 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 3,881 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 2,320 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Starr International Incorporated, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,092 shares. Reinhart Partners holds 3.45% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 39,849 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.75% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Network has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 5,691 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.