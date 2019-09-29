As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Axiom International Investors Has Increased Its Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) as Share Value Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 13,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 115,743 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14M, up from 102,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 192,697 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.85 TO $0.88 INCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 80,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.94 million, down from 81,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $8.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1068.9. About 27,080 shares traded or 45.86% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 233,000 shares to 6.65M shares, valued at $103.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,948 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Introduces Second Generation of Space-Qualified Solid State Drives in 6U SpaceVPX Form Factor – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Recognized Among Massachusetts’ Fastest Growing Public Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mercury Systems names new CTO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Announces Appointment of Dr. William Conley as Chief Technology Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 78,851 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 1.32M are held by Invesco Ltd. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Teton Advsrs holds 0.18% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 26,000 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 5,181 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp accumulated 6,837 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ls Inv Ltd Com owns 1,595 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.13% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 259,619 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,979 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 4,300 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $759.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.