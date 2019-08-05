As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shares Rose, Nuance Investments Has Cut Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Position Held by Roof Eidam & Maycock

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $20 during the last trading session, reaching $1056.57. About 2,171 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 2.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dean Mngmt accumulated 1,252 shares. Earnest Partners Limited reported 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dean Investment Assoc Limited has invested 0.88% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 598 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 33 shares. 3,376 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 8,544 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1,080 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 652 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 33,427 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd reported 399 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 14.9% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 26,838 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 411,882 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $83.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 89,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment reported 8,163 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 85,025 shares. Bessemer Limited Company invested in 0.58% or 13,905 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 21,000 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 145,855 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited accumulated 2,185 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Mngmt holds 1.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 18,274 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 18,145 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clear Harbor Asset Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,509 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 48,128 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 29.91M shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 1.24% or 15,095 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% or 145,000 shares.

