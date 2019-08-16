As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shares Rose, Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.60 Million; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Holding by $306,828

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1080. About 8,428 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 195,853 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 22,298 shares. Country Club Na invested 0.03% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 40 shares. Speece Thorson Group Incorporated Inc holds 3.49% or 13,709 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3 shares. Argent stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2,907 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com holds 0.01% or 519 shares. Captrust Financial has 147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 156 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.21% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Manhattan Company holds 0.01% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 4,993 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 544 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39 million shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

