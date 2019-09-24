As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Value Rose, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding; Sony (SNE) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Raised Stake

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1078.9. About 17,080 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 75,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 633,816 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.21M, up from 558,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $59.12 lastly. It is down 8.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Sony Capital Corporation’s Us Cp Programme; 09/03/2018 – SONY ALREADY OWNS ABOUT 40% OF EMI, OPERATES THE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW: NO LONGER CONTINUE W/ COOPERATION PACT W/ SONY LIFE

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wireless Innovation Forum: CBRS Initial Commercial Deployment Has Arrived – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Famous Investor Bets Big on GameStop — but Will It Pay Off? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD: The Dead Zone – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How GameStopâ€™s Management Aims to Win Back Investorsâ€™ Trust – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into NCR Corporation (NCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Sequential Brands Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, PetIQ, Black Stone Minerals, Second Sight Medical Products, and USA Truck â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 665 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 210 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 399 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 8,972 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd has 0.04% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 680 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,488 shares. 27,638 are held by Mraz Amerine & Associate. Davenport And Ltd Liability Com holds 2,233 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 28,380 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 408 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Speece Thorson Gp reported 12,912 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings.