As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Valuation Rose, Nuance Investments Lowered Holding; Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Its Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Holding by $572,280

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 3,056 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1080.85. About 7,260 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75,877 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $54.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 89,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability has 1,050 shares. Amg National Trust Retail Bank invested in 1,092 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 976 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 70 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 3,376 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 145,950 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 2,337 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Speece Thorson Cap Group Inc holds 13,709 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1,556 shares. Argent Trust reported 420 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.