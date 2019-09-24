As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Stake; Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1080.3. About 8,673 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 16,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 200,635 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. It is down 23.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47M for 48.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million worth of stock or 2.00M shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,092 shares to 57,564 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.