As White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) Stock Rose, Dean Investment Associates Decreased by $393,125 Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Upped by Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 6,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 6,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1056. About 19,348 shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 12.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 752 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Starr Communication has invested 1.14% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Wallace Capital Mgmt reported 81,312 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0% or 652 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 6,242 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 236 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com reported 254 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 718 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 4,993 shares. Fragasso owns 0.1% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 505 shares. 605 are owned by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 33,615 shares to 109,141 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 49,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “David Tanner Elected To The White Mountains Board – PR Newswire” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.