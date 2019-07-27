As Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Declined, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Holding; As Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Stock Declined, Holder Foundry Partners Has Lowered by $679,125 Its Stake

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 11,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 621,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 45,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 195,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Essa Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 10,352 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has risen 2.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 09/05/2018 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa is the chairman of Bahrain’s semi-autonomous governmental agency Tamkeen, tasked with driving the kingdom’s economic development; 23/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA – Equitable Participation in Title Programs; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 3 (evening); 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing; 16/04/2018 – DreamBox Learning® Delivers Record 350M Personalized Lessons, Remains the Only Digital Elementary Math Program With Strong Evidence of Efficacy for ESSA; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval; 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 114,140 shares to 524,165 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 45,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

More notable recent ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banco Macro: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes ESSA Pharma (EPIX) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New medical chief at ESSA Pharma – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Announces Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo’s Earnings Beat In Q2 2019 Reaffirms Strong Revenue And Profitability Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold ESSA shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 7.29% less from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 12,730 shares. American Inc owns 6,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 32,508 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) or 1,056 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 0% or 636 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 13,939 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 2,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,450 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 464,783 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $5,034 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $30,363 were sold by Weekes Elizabeth B on Tuesday, January 29.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 11,964 shares to 29,648 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,369 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation Scores 100 Percent on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/22: (AVCO) (HXL) (SNAP) Higher; (ACAD) (ZION) (CDNS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1% or 115,350 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 369 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,771 shares in its portfolio. Secor Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Santa Barbara Asset Lc reported 0.36% stake. Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Nomura Asset Co invested in 0.02% or 17,686 shares. First Dallas Incorporated owns 1,625 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.12% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). London Of Virginia reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 26,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 117,850 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.03% or 166,508 shares in its portfolio.