As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Value Rose, Markel Upped Holding; The Bancorp (TBBK) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $737,888

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 92,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 172,438 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Markel Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 139.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 113,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 194,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, up from 81,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 542,404 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.