As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Atika Capital Management Trimmed Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool (WHR) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 58,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 602,638 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.08 million, down from 661,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 335,420 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.31. About 207,126 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04 million for 8.90 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $83.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares to 5,295 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.