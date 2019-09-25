As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Price Rose, Community Financial Services Group Increased Stake by $308,140; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $486,324

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.18. About 441,898 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 14.31M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,643 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 83,993 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,988 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. 53,797 are owned by First Republic Invest Mngmt. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) accumulated 330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 3,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 133,132 shares. 3,879 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. 225 are owned by Fin Architects. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,896 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,751 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc has 253,179 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 3.76M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 98,652 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cibc has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Korea Inv reported 2.94M shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma stated it has 9.02 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 594,042 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt owns 56,245 shares. 36,371 are owned by Rampart Mngmt Lc. C Worldwide Group Holdings A S stated it has 3.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 18,593 were accumulated by Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Prns L P. Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 147,198 shares. Cls Invs Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,342 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.54 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.