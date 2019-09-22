As Whirlpool (WHR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Holding by $9.86 Million; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Position by $498,916 as Valuation Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86M, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 663,710 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 29,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 22,827 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 52,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 1.57 million shares traded or 152.10% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23 million for 9.62 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 37,272 shares. Community Gru Ltd has invested 3.43% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 550,038 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.01% or 3,206 shares. 50 were accumulated by Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability. Stephens Ar owns 12,804 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Inc invested in 58,860 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 25,333 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 437,235 shares. 13,500 are held by Gendell Jeffrey L. Principal Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 95,464 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 280 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Limited has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Regent Inv Mgmt Lc has 7,035 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 31,381 shares to 39,177 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 18,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Gms Inc.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $10.52 million for 55.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Covanta and the Town of Babylon Extend Successful Partnership – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.