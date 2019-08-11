As Whirlpool (WHR) Share Price Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $515,724; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Boosted Holding

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 640,010 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 69,327 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51B, up from 51,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank owns 304 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 5,993 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 234 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Inv has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 744,260 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 138,520 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 2,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,556 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.15% or 28,188 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd reported 2,467 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares to 780 shares, valued at $81.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

