As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Its Position; Vertex One Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $10.48 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 530,909 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 745,738 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property bags mall owner GGP

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares to 56,583 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,471 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares to 394,064 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

