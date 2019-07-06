As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Declined, Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Take (TTWO) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.22 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 453,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,369 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, down from 626,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 323,553 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETFC, SYMC, TTWO – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, TTWO, MRNS – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2019: ADS,TWTR,TTWO,MRVL – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,265 shares to 62,852 shares, valued at $35.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 29,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,260 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 340,080 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 514,290 shares. Swedbank reported 646,206 shares. Stephens Ar reported 3,942 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 4,968 shares. Sit Inv Associates accumulated 0.06% or 19,750 shares. 971,225 are owned by Palestra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.21% or 169,141 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 144,611 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 0.79% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Us Bank & Trust De reported 18,506 shares stake. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 35,801 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $156.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Whirlpool Completes Sale of Embraco Business Unit to Nidec Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool -4% after soft guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 2.34 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cap Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 19,500 shares. 1,992 are held by Horizon Investments Lc. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,467 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 1,508 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 0.41% or 3,732 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 124,683 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Capital Incorporated Ok reported 20,850 shares. Regions accumulated 0% or 1,145 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Co stated it has 120,132 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).