As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Declined, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $7.67 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $149.87. About 287,940 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 2.65 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 75,726 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 575,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn holds 68 shares. New Generation Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,119 shares. Moreover, Consulta Ltd has 0.63% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Knighthead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 47,902 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 53,900 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 479,808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). City Holdg Communications holds 16,840 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 1,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 85,472 shares. 43,465 are owned by Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Co. Maverick Capital reported 349,880 shares. New England Research & Mngmt reported 0.33% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Buckingham Capital Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 340,211 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 18,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,500 shares. Bartlett And Lc owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 2,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 122,241 were accumulated by Towle. Jnba Fin reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.26% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 34,131 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bp Plc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 23,885 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited holds 8,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,195 shares to 93,567 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,466 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).