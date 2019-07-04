As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Value Declined, Gendell Jeffrey L Cut Its Stake by $396,000; Centerbridge Partners LP Increases Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX)

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 248,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 187,141 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03M shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,198 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 262 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,999 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 11,539 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.79% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 16,891 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 231,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 40,352 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,231 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.21M shares. 12,005 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Barclays Public Ltd reported 189,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $235.68M for 9.77 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

