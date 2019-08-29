As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Position; Saybrook Capital Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $992,400 as Stock Value Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 166,458 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 51,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares to 56,583 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,471 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.