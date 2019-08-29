As Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stock Rose, Lafayette Investments Increased Position by $455,532; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $729,168 as Share Price Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 484,907 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 6.65M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co holds 0% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Inc stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Intact Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fairpointe Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 602,638 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cornerstone Incorporated owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenhaven Assoc holds 2.83 million shares or 6.69% of its portfolio. 17,031 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 19,377 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.13% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 14,814 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 6,351 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 4,240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gw Henssler And Associates invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Com owns 31,859 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.69% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adirondack Co reported 643 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 62,595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 26,101 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap invested in 10,472 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.94 million shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 9.54M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 100 were accumulated by Monetary Group. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cohen & Steers Incorporated invested in 35,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential accumulated 750,177 shares. Swedbank holds 0.49% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 199,805 shares.

