As Whirlpool (Call) (WHR) Stock Price Declined, Two Sigma Securities Upped Stake; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Its Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 282,711 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (WHR) by 248.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 187,141 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares to 655,706 shares, valued at $131.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 14,095 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0% or 983 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co has 9,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 21 are held by Earnest Limited Liability. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,833 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Management holds 0.76% or 21,445 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Limited Com reported 0.11% stake. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 53,018 shares. 22,477 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 512 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 11,150 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 252,000 shares to 67,200 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:YY) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD).