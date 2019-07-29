As Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Forward Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Stralem & Co Trimmed Its Position by $1.03 Million

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 3,080 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 13.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bristol John W New York has 3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avenir Corp holds 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 606,565 shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,042 shares. Sprucegrove Investment stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa has invested 18.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Management holds 3.52% or 84,518 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 278,770 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27.71M shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management owns 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,555 shares. Moreover, Gabalex Cap Ltd Liability has 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,000 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares to 238,590 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

