As Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Share Value Rose, Holder Forward Management Cut Its Holding; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Value Rose, Holder Greenlight Capital Decreased Its Stake by $15.53 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01M shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22M market cap company. It closed at $13.1 lastly. It is down 14.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 12,020 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 37,939 shares. Prudential Fin has 281,587 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 123,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co owns 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 70,861 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Kirr Marbach & Ltd Limited Liability Company In has invested 3.62% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.27% or 67,587 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,248 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.91% or 3.31 million shares. First American Natl Bank accumulated 0.12% or 34,083 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 39,037 shares. Corsair Mgmt LP owns 345,774 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $49,302 was made by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, August 9.