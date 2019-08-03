As Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Forward Management Has Trimmed Stake; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding as Share Value Rose

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 2,926 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 599,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.23 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 265,321 shares to 745,474 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 26,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).