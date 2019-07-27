As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position; Bank Of Italy Has Increased Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) as Share Value Declined

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 597,706 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.85M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 11,658 shares. First National stated it has 9,657 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 1.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 444,775 shares. 12,680 are held by Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. Vanguard Gp owns 95.87M shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pitcairn Com has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,398 shares. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 160,723 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Street Corp reported 30.77 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.10 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 128,008 shares. Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 88,284 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Advisory Ser Network Lc reported 36,529 shares.