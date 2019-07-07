As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Price Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $382,200; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Upped Its Verisign Com (VRSN) Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.87 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 8,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 519,013 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,544 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp, a New York-based fund reported 293,629 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 13,059 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 5.24 million shares. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc accumulated 23,739 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 328 shares. Motco reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). National Asset invested in 0.04% or 10,785 shares. Confluence Management Limited Liability holds 2.93M shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 1,600 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,221 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 970,580 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,509 shares. Forward Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

