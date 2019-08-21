As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Share Price Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Position; Tortoise Investment Management Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $356,000

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.04M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.81 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 7,690 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Alps Inc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11,470 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 1.50 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Hg Vora Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20.8% or 32.50 million shares. Frontfour Cap Grp Ltd Llc owns 725,289 shares or 8.48% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.05% or 650,000 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com, a Us-based fund reported 13,019 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 901,428 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.04% or 584,202 shares. Md Sass Invsts Services has invested 3.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 953,013 shares stake. Amer owns 1.16M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 1.42 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt invested in 10,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meridian Counsel owns 84,742 shares. Cohen Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 73,840 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,788 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc holds 0.12% or 54,996 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability holds 15,265 shares. Community And holds 9,635 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 2.07 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Point Trust And Financial N A accumulated 95,010 shares or 1.3% of the stock. 18,374 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Llc. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amer Interest invested in 293,629 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 310,229 shares.

